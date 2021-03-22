DR. HOTZE ON THE DANGERS OF THE COVID-19 VACCINE

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This so-called COVID-19 “vaccine” does not provide the individuals who receive the vaccine with immunity to COVID-19, nor does it prevent the transmission of this disease. It does not meet the CDC’s own definition of a vaccine. That is why it is a deceptive trade practice, under 15 U.S. Code, Section 41 of the Federal Trade Commission, for pharmaceutical companies who are producing this experimental gene therapy, to claim that this is a vaccine. These pharmaceutical companies are lying to the public. The government health bureaucrats are also lying to the public, by calling this treatment a vaccine. This COVID-19 experimental gene therapy is only designed to minimize your symptoms if you were to be infected with the COVID-19 virus.
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