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DR. HOTZE ON THE DANGERS OF THE COVID-19 VACCINE
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18402 views • March 22, 2021

This so-called COVID-19 “vaccine” does not provide the individuals who receive the vaccine with immunity to COVID-19, nor does it prevent the transmission of this disease. It does not meet the CDC’s own definition of a vaccine. That is why it is a deceptive trade practice, under 15 U.S. Code, Section 41 of the Federal Trade Commission, for pharmaceutical companies who are producing this experimental gene therapy, to claim that this is a vaccine. These pharmaceutical companies are lying to the public. The government health bureaucrats are also lying to the public, by calling this treatment a vaccine. This COVID-19 experimental gene therapy is only designed to minimize your symptoms if you were to be infected with the COVID-19 virus. 

https://www.hotzehwc.com/

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panicmass hysteriahydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqdr steve hotze
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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