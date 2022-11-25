Imposed trauma...

Here’s a sobering thought: Treating people who are NOT sick as though
they are, by forcing them to ACT or BELIEVE that they are sick
(vaccines, social distancing, mask-wearing, quarantine, isolation) is a
condition called Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy. Is this a form of abuse? We must never allow this to happen again!
