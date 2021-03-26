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Smart Grid Access To Your DNA Watch This!
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462 views • March 26, 2021
Sad thing that people are so unaware of what 5G really is and what it is doing to us- This is Open Murder- This video may alarm you to awaken more- I hope so- 'CHEERS'-- WesTruther
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