Peter St Onge, Ph.D: The Green Energy Dream is “Dead”

(Nov 13, 2023) Peter St Onge writes: The zero-carbon utopia is “dead” as politicians retreat in the face of reality. Even big business is trying to stop the billions they’re losing on green tech. Led by EV’s, where no company outside Tesla can actually make a product that people want to buy. One study from TPPF found the full cost of EV’s cost $17.33 per gallon — much of it paid by taxpayers or by companies losing money on the product. The trillion-dollar green scam is running out of runway, both political and corporate.





