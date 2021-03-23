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EP 2381-9AM VERITAS RELEASE: Photos Of ‘Kids In Cages’ Leaked From Inside Migrant Facilities
The Pete Santilli Show
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10 views • March 23, 2021
[TAGS] Pete Santilli,The Pete Santilli Show, Top Rated, Talk Radio, Talk Show, High Rated, Best Talk, Best Alternative, Pete Santilli Interviews, Project Veritas, Photos, Inside Holding facility, Kids In Cages, Sexual Assaults, Covid Positive, Border Crisis,

PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2381 - 9AM
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Photos have emerged of illegal immigrants being held in squalid conditions on the border, squashed into holding ‘pods’ in large numbers. Axios and Project Veritas obtained the images, which show a US Customs and Border Protection overflow facility in Texas. The media has been prevented from getting access to such facilities, which are now thought to hold more than 15,000 children. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17268
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