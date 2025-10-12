Math Blaster - Episode 1 (1994, Mega Drive)

Math Blaster - Episode 1 (also know as Math Blaster - Episode 1: In Search for Spot or Mates Blaster - En Busca de Positrón) is an educational game originally developed by Western Technologies for the PC. It was ported to the Mega Drive / Genesis by British company Spidersoft and published by Davidson & Associates. The port was only released in North America. The game also came out for classic Mac and SNES, and was later re-released for macOS and Linux.



The game consists of three different mini games which teach you basic math skills.



The first game lets you shoot trash floating in space. An equation is displayed, and you need to shoot the piece of trash which spots the number solving the equation. Alien ships will appear and fire a slowly moving shot at you (if you do not managed to shoot them down in time). You can raise your shield to deflect the shot, but this costs shield energy. Shield energy can only be replenished by shooting the molecules which appear from time to time.

The second game requires you to play upwards through a cave with your jetpack. Your Blasternaut shows a number, and you will encounter barrier with numbers or terms on both sides. The Blasternaut's number has to be between these values in order to pass. To change your number, you can catch drops falling from the ceiling. The drops add or subtract a displayed number from your value if you collect them. There are also enemies roaming around which you can shoot with your gun.

The third game is a battle against the Trash Alien who is flying his ship. The ship has openings, showing numbers. An equation is displayed and you need to fly through the opening showing the solution to the equation. Gargabe is floating around and enemies will appear which will knock you down and decrease your health. You duck, evade or shoot them with your gun. The ship will also drop balls of fire, and sometimes an eclipse will also hinder you.

You play a space travelling alien called Blasternaut. Youd sidekick Spot has been kidnapped by the "Trash Alien", and you have to free him.

