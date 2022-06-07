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NO OBITUARIES FOR ANY OF THE ALLEGED UVALDE SHOOTING VICTIMS, HOW CAN THAT BE ? (MIRRORED)
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1728 views • June 07, 2022
NO OBITUARIES FOR ANY OF THE ALLEGED UVALDE SHOOTING VICTIMS, HOW CAN THAT BE ? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel 99Percent at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MRYmuQIwhBsk/
Here is the link to the other video he speaks of:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8jGfUuFzAVIS/
And if you call they local funeral homes there are no services to go to. If you check the cemeteries there will be no new graves for the victims. It was all fake as usual.
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Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel 99Percent at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MRYmuQIwhBsk/
Here is the link to the other video he speaks of:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8jGfUuFzAVIS/
And if you call they local funeral homes there are no services to go to. If you check the cemeteries there will be no new graves for the victims. It was all fake as usual.
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
Category None
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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