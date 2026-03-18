E.U. Schizophrenia?

What Is It With The Fickle Europeans?

* Europe is deathly afraid of a nuclear Iran, but it does not want to do anything about it.

* What explains this European schizophrenia?

* President Trump has a simple, straightforward request of America’s so‑called European allies.

* While the U.S. uses all of its assets to disarm a common threat to the West, could they send a few ships to help patrol the Strait of Hormuz?

* By and large, the answer has been a resounding “no”.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (18 March 2026)

https://rumble.com/v77awha-europes-iran-schizophrenia-on-full-display-now-victor-davis-hanson.html

https://youtu.be/NLkaHVjTdTY