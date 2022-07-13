Berlin '86 and Decades of False Flags – Interview with Jeremy Kuzmarov (April 2022)

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Libya’s leader Qaddafi was
brutally murdered in 2011, and Hillary Clinton celebrated it on TV. How far do
governments, secret services go to further their own agendas? This interview
highlights a few examples and invites everybody to question official government
and media narratives thoroughly.
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