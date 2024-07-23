BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Promised Land Series -Mocking GOD and Moses
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
52 views • 9 months ago

Do we need someone to “make the Bible feel real” to us through video?


Is Moses a “stained glass window character that none of us can relate to”?


Is a Bible “mockumentary” necessary?


Explore answers to these questions and more from a Biblical perspective.


Jude 1:17-21


But, beloved, remember ye the words which were spoken before of the apostles of our Lord Jesus Christ; How that they told you there should be mockers in the last time, who should walk after their own ungodly lusts. These be they who separate themselves, sensual, having not the Spirit. But ye, beloved, building up yourselves on your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Ghost, Keep yourselves in the love of God, looking for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ unto eternal life.


More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

More about Entertainment: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/entertainment

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Music Attribution

“Air Prelude" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 Licensehttp://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/


"Water Prelude" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 Licensehttp://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/


"Serpentine Trek" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 Licensehttp://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/


"Stay the Course" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 Licensehttp://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/


"Anguish" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 Licensehttp://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Keywords
apostasythe chosenthe berean calldallas jenkinsthe promised land seriesthe promised land pilotmitch hudson
