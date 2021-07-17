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Otava Yo - Russian Hillbillies - I LOVE RUSSIA - THANK GOD RUSSIA IS PART OF THE International Alliance & SPACE FORCE
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42 views • July 17, 2021
Отава Ё - Про Ивана Groove (русское готическое R'N'B) - Otava Yo
THANK GOD RUSSIA IS PART OF THE INTERNATIONAL ALLIANCE & part of SPACE FORCE.
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Otava Yo - the tale of Ivan groove Second official video clip of Otava Yo. Number 1 in World Music Network's OCTOBER 2012
Was shot during European tour in Poland, Slovakia, Germany, Estonia and Karelia in July-August 2011.
official homepage of group: http://otava-yo.spb.ru
download and donate: http://otavae.kroogi.ru lyrics: Oh Ivan, my dear Ivan, where you've been all night? Where you've been all night? You haven't been to your darling's place... Haven't been to my darling's place, didn't see my pals, my sweet girl, don't be angry with me Don't be angry with me, that I didn't come to you, that I didn't make it over, I found myself on the street, playing fiddle all night down on the street!
Второй официальный видеоклип группы Отава Ё. (HD) Iе место в World Music Network's OCTOBER 2012 VIDEOS CHART: Официальная группа вконтакте: https://vk.com/otavayo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OtavaYo/ Купить песню - http://j.mp/1LNdWYe
Режиссёр - Алексей Белкин.
Оператор - Тимур Сигидин, Павел Карпенков Режиссёр монтажа - Всеволод Алёхин Клип был снят во время гастролей в Польше, Словакии, Германии, Эстонии и Карелии в июле-августе 2011 года. Большое спасибо сотрудникам этнографического музея польского города Wegorzewo за предоставленную возможность съёмок.
сайт группы: http://otava-yo.spb.ru
скачать все альбомы: http://otavae.kroogi.ru
THANK GOD RUSSIA IS PART OF THE INTERNATIONAL ALLIANCE & part of SPACE FORCE.
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Otava Yo - the tale of Ivan groove Second official video clip of Otava Yo. Number 1 in World Music Network's OCTOBER 2012
Was shot during European tour in Poland, Slovakia, Germany, Estonia and Karelia in July-August 2011.
official homepage of group: http://otava-yo.spb.ru
download and donate: http://otavae.kroogi.ru lyrics: Oh Ivan, my dear Ivan, where you've been all night? Where you've been all night? You haven't been to your darling's place... Haven't been to my darling's place, didn't see my pals, my sweet girl, don't be angry with me Don't be angry with me, that I didn't come to you, that I didn't make it over, I found myself on the street, playing fiddle all night down on the street!
Второй официальный видеоклип группы Отава Ё. (HD) Iе место в World Music Network's OCTOBER 2012 VIDEOS CHART: Официальная группа вконтакте: https://vk.com/otavayo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OtavaYo/ Купить песню - http://j.mp/1LNdWYe
Режиссёр - Алексей Белкин.
Оператор - Тимур Сигидин, Павел Карпенков Режиссёр монтажа - Всеволод Алёхин Клип был снят во время гастролей в Польше, Словакии, Германии, Эстонии и Карелии в июле-августе 2011 года. Большое спасибо сотрудникам этнографического музея польского города Wegorzewo за предоставленную возможность съёмок.
сайт группы: http://otava-yo.spb.ru
скачать все альбомы: http://otavae.kroogi.ru
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