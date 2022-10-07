Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chicago Pot Shop Crawl
0 views
channel image
The Talking Hedge
Published a month ago |

Chicago Pot Shop Crawl ALL ABOARD the funnest party 420-friendly bus touring CHI #potshops! The Chicago Pot Shop Crawl gave us a unique local cannabis perspective with a 3 hour tour across 3 dispensaries. We visit these medical marijuana dispensaries, CBD shops and renegade pop ups to check out the variety of cannabis products being sold including edibles, flower, prerolls, vape, concentrates, topicals, tinctures, D8, D10, CBD, etc. In Seattle I've visited 20 stores on 4/20 for the last 6 years & noticed the 4/20 deals generally become the everyday low price at discount retailers approximately two years later. Since 2017 I've noticed various trends and anomalies including butdenter preferences (flower) and customer favorites (prerolls). Chicago had all the usual stuff, but not coffee. I find that weird considering coffee is more regularly consumed by U.S. adults (59%) than bottled water (58%). Host: Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast. https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/ Episode 1026 The #TalkingHedge... https://youtu.be/bgOZbS1mtCk

Keywords
cannabischicagomarijuana

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket