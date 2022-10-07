Chicago Pot Shop Crawl ALL ABOARD the funnest party 420-friendly bus touring CHI #potshops! The Chicago Pot Shop Crawl gave us a unique local cannabis perspective with a 3 hour tour across 3 dispensaries. We visit these medical marijuana dispensaries, CBD shops and renegade pop ups to check out the variety of cannabis products being sold including edibles, flower, prerolls, vape, concentrates, topicals, tinctures, D8, D10, CBD, etc. In Seattle I've visited 20 stores on 4/20 for the last 6 years & noticed the 4/20 deals generally become the everyday low price at discount retailers approximately two years later. Since 2017 I've noticed various trends and anomalies including butdenter preferences (flower) and customer favorites (prerolls). Chicago had all the usual stuff, but not coffee. I find that weird considering coffee is more regularly consumed by U.S. adults (59%) than bottled water (58%). Host: Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast. https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/ Episode 1026 The #TalkingHedge... https://youtu.be/bgOZbS1mtCk