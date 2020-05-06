The 'Great Pandemic Of 1957' - And Why Nobody Remembers It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Remember when the whole country was on lockdown over a pandemic that killed nearly 120,000 Americans? No? Because although there WAS a pandemic that year and it DID kill that many Americans, there was no lockdown. The mainstream media urged people to remain calm. And it passed. So what's different this time?
Plus - our take on the OUTRAGEOUS Dallas judge who sentenced a beauty salon owner to seven days in JAIL for daring to open her business to willing customers. Finally - Neil Ferguson's real disgrace.
Please keep the Liberty Report on air with a tax-deductible contribution to the Ron Paul Institute: http://www.RonPaulInstitute.org/support