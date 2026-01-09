BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Captured: How Our Institutions Were Taken Over | Elizabeth Burch
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
705 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
173 views • 22 hours ago

Sign up for my newsletter, see exclusives and more at SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Buy Retatrutide, the most powerful peptide for weight loss on the market, at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J – Use code “Sarah” to save 20%

*

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Our institutions didn’t fail overnight — they were systematically captured. Elizabeth Burch breaks down how it happened, who benefited, and why it was never an accident.

-

Elizabeth Burch is a Professor of Law at the University of Georgia School of Law we examine what has led to the current breakdown in accountability, trust, and integrity — and why so many structures designed to protect the public are no longer functioning as intended.

-

Burch also exposes a staggering case of mass organized fraud, documented in her book “Selling the Dream meets Empire of Pain” — a shocking, never-told-before story of three women caught in a web of telemarketing scammers, corrupt doctors, big pharma and profit-driven lawyers who turned fear surrounding a faulty medical device affecting millions of women into a massive financial scheme.

-

You can learn more or buy her latest book at https://ElizabethChambleeBurch.com

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

Keywords
takenoverinstitutions
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Thriving through every season: Health Ranger Store&#8217;s IMMUNE SUPPORT event is live

Thriving through every season: Health Ranger Store’s IMMUNE SUPPORT event is live

HRS Editors
U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia&#8217;s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia’s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

Belle Carter
Microsoft ends offline Windows activation, deepening shift to account-based control

Microsoft ends offline Windows activation, deepening shift to account-based control

Laura Harris
The graceful aging code: Daily habits to forge a longer, healthier life

The graceful aging code: Daily habits to forge a longer, healthier life

Willow Tohi
Border of Shadows: The globalist war on America&#8217;s sovereignty and the patriots fighting back

Border of Shadows: The globalist war on America’s sovereignty and the patriots fighting back

Belle Carter
Constitutional lawyer warns Canadians against &#8220;apathy&#8221; as Ottawa expands online speech laws

Constitutional lawyer warns Canadians against “apathy” as Ottawa expands online speech laws

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy