Captured: How Our Institutions Were Taken Over | Elizabeth Burch

Our institutions didn’t fail overnight — they were systematically captured. Elizabeth Burch breaks down how it happened, who benefited, and why it was never an accident.

Elizabeth Burch is a Professor of Law at the University of Georgia School of Law we examine what has led to the current breakdown in accountability, trust, and integrity — and why so many structures designed to protect the public are no longer functioning as intended.

Burch also exposes a staggering case of mass organized fraud, documented in her book “Selling the Dream meets Empire of Pain” — a shocking, never-told-before story of three women caught in a web of telemarketing scammers, corrupt doctors, big pharma and profit-driven lawyers who turned fear surrounding a faulty medical device affecting millions of women into a massive financial scheme.

You can learn more or buy her latest book at https://ElizabethChambleeBurch.com

