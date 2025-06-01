TATERTOT WAS EXECUTED AND CLONED IN 2020⁉️ TRUMP IS THE MASTER TROLLER

Jewely💎Blue - 🚨JOE'S SHOT! EX3CUTED in 2020?!





President Trump is being called a conspiracy theorist after sharing a post on Truth Social claiming, “There is no Joe Biden—he was executed in 2020.”





The post goes on to allege that what the public sees are not real people, but clones, body doubles, and robotic, soulless entities made to impersonate Biden.





