TATERTOT WAS EXECUTED AND CLONED IN 2020⁉️ TRUMP IS THE MASTER TROLLER
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
188 views • 12 hours ago

Jewely💎Blue - 🚨JOE'S SHOT! EX3CUTED in 2020?!


💫NEW VIDEO by JewelyBlue

💫5/31/25 Truth ReTruth Joe Biden Ex3cuted

💫CLONE??!


Now think AUTOPEN

This is BIGGER THAN WATERGATE!!!


Source: https://x.com/hollywood2pt0/status/1929062810991948281


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9vw2gg [thanks to https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1929006023345365118 https://www.thedailybeast.com/donald-trump-shares-bonkers-conspiracy-theory-about-joe-biden-being-replaced-by-clones/ and https://gab.com/Predestination/posts/114610010644454418 🖲]


President Trump is being called a conspiracy theorist after sharing a post on Truth Social claiming, “There is no Joe Biden—he was executed in 2020.”


The post goes on to allege that what the public sees are not real people, but clones, body doubles, and robotic, soulless entities made to impersonate Biden.


https://nypost.com/2025/06/01/us-news/trump-shares-wild-conspiracy-theory-that-joe-biden-was-replaced-by-soulless-mindless-clones/

Keywords
president donald john trumpjoseph robinette bidenmaster trolltatertotmulti pronged offensiveexecuted cloned and replaced
