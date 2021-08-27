Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastophe. Full documentary https://youtu.be/UovKXySxATU "In 2014, biologist Dr. Brian Hooker received a call from a Senior Scientist at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) who led the agency’s 2004 study on the Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine and its link to autism. The scientist, Dr. William Thompson, confessed that the CDC had omitted crucial data in their final report that revealed a causal relationship between the MMR vaccine and autism. Over several months, Dr. Hooker records the phone calls made to him by Dr. Thompson who provides the confidential data destroyed by his colleagues at the CDC. Dr. Hooker enlists the help of Dr. Andrew Wakefield, the British gastroenterologist falsely accused of starting the anti-vax movement when he first reported in 1998 that the MMR vaccine may cause autism. Wakefield directs this documentary examining the evidence behind an appalling cover-up committed by the government agency charged with protecting the health of American citizens. Interviews with pharmaceutical insiders, doctors, politicians, and parents of vaccine-injured children reveal an alarming deception that has contributed to the skyrocketing increase of autism and potentially the most catastrophic epidemic of our lifetime." Right. So my first question upon learning the true nature of viruses was "OK so what happened with Polio/Measles?" When I had no answer except the CDC reported vaccinations, I thought the Koch approach must be wrong. Then i saw this documentary, which nicely filled in the holes on the blatant covering up of the real data in an effort to pretend that vaccines helped our children and were safe. When you realize that couldn't be further than the truth, you realize how evil that truly is. My first thought was really well it must be money. Surely they get kickbacks and things. But when you watch this you realize its far worse. The same way the media brainwashed the masses to believe all Americans are racists and the capitol police murdering a confused protestor and called it an insurrection, they have been lying and brainwashing the Doctors of our nation. They specifically targetted pediatricians and those who administered vaccines to children. If you go all the way down that rabbit hole, it leads to the same group of people that end up at the end of all such holes. The same CABAL taking over the country and defiling everything our country stands for and turning family against each other. When you understand the pure evil behind these people, then you understand exactly what the motivation and intent was with legally mandating we poison our children upon birth. And then why the required poison was doubled every 2 years until they got caught in this epic documentary. Everyone has to see this, it has to be a step on someone's awakening, when they realize the people have been praying on our children the while time. The rest of us know this already.... https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Vaxxed:5?r=BiDB2NT39Z4WaqimHMu29QQqUBnxFXqA Download: https://odysee.com/$/download/Vaxxed/55172527d5595fbb4a270165ac84aff22e8b63fc