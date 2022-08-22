BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Decades of Medical Tyranny Exposed, Now we Know - Takedown Underway w/ Dr. Pam Popper (2of2)
What is happening
What is happening
9774 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
98 views • August 22, 2022

Sarah Westall Published August 19, 2022


Learn how you can make a difference at https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/

Dr. Pam Popper joins the show to discuss the plan to free Americans from government tyranny. She has formed a team of tens of thousands of people taking on tyranny in an organized systematic way. Their approach starts with knowledge, perseverance, hard work, and integrity. They are determined to save America, one issue at a time. You can learn more at https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/

Learn more about the Nobel prize winning technology behind Govvi and how to save serious money on Gas: https://www.govvi.com/go/helpmesave

Protect your family and your assets with Silver & Gold - Contact [email protected], tell them "Sarah sent you" and receive excellent service and the lowest prices in the country, guaranteed!

Please consider donating for the Fight for Freedom of Speech, learn more @ https://givesendgo.com/DefendingFreeSpeech

Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

See more on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Humans Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.

Keywords
childrenmind controlchinagovernmentorgan harvestingmedical tyrannyhome schoolingdr pam poppernoncomply
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Brain scans reveal how acupuncture targets depression&#8217;s deepest symptoms

Brain scans reveal how acupuncture targets depression’s deepest symptoms

Willow Tohi
From forest to wellness: The growing buzz around lion&#8217;s mane

From forest to wellness: The growing buzz around lion’s mane

HRS Editors
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on Bright U: When DNA damage crosses into the next generation

“UNBREAKABLE” on Bright U: When DNA damage crosses into the next generation

Belle Carter
Kiwi Skin Is Edible, Boosts Fiber and Antioxidants

Kiwi Skin Is Edible, Boosts Fiber and Antioxidants

Coco Somers
U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Review New York Healthcare Workers&#8217; Challenge to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Review New York Healthcare Workers’ Challenge to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Morgan S. Verity
Iron-rich foods that outperform spinach

Iron-rich foods that outperform spinach

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy