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A great reason to put America First.
In Matthew chapter 7 verse 5 Jesus Christ states, “You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother’s eye.” If the USA doesn’t see and uphold it’s God given and constitutional freedoms and values, how will we be able to help others to see and uphold them? America could end up like a parent on a plane who masks their children first, but not in time to get the oxygen mask on themselves. Have a great day.