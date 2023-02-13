Alois Irlmaier Doku - 3. Weltkrieg (3/3)

Wer sich für das Thema Alois Irlmaier interessiert:
Teil 1-3 Alois Irlmaier - "Ich seh's ganz deutlich"
Original-Dokumentation von Niki Vogt und Stephan Berndt. Alois Irlmaier gilt als einer der treffsichersten Hellseher des 20. Jahrhunderts. Besonders verblüffend sind seine Visionen über den 3. Weltkrieg. Hierzu nannte er u.a. folgende Vorkriegszeichen:
✔️ Zuerst kommt ein Wohlstand wie noch nie.
✔️ Dann folgt ein Glaubensabfall wie nie zuvor.
✔️ Darauf eine nie da gewesene Sittenverderbnis.
✔️ Alsdann kommt eine große Zahl Fremder ins Land.
✔️ Es herrscht eine hohe Inflation.
✔️ Das Geld verliert mehr und mehr an Wert.
✔️ Bald darauf folgt die Revolution.
✔️ Dann überfallen die Russen über Nacht den Westen.
