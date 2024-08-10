The Ministry Of Propaganda Is Installing A President-NOW THE END BEGINS-AUG 9 2024

In the days after the Nazi electoral victories of July 1932, Adolf Hitler informed Joseph Goebbels that he intended to make Goebbels director of a new propaganda ministry when the Nazis took over the reins of national government. Goebbels soon envisioned an empire that would control schools, universities, film, radio, and propaganda. “The national education of the German people,” he wrote, “will be placed in my hands. It was called the Ministry of Propaganda and Public Enlightenment, and it told the German people what to think, how to think, and when to think. In America in 2024, that same ministry is alive and well, we call it the Mainstream Media, and it is about to install a president. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we bring you breaking news narrative of how a corrupt media system, propped up by the Deep State, is at this very moment whitewashing (pun intended) and rewriting the entire history of Democratic nominee for president Kamala Harris. It is an astonishing feat, and it’s being carried out in front of your face all day every day. In Nazi Germany, the German people were literally overwhelmed with a blitzkrieg of propaganda about Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party, so much so that in relatively short order, they dutifully began to believe what they were told to believe. Right now in America, this exact same thing is attempting to sweep Kamala Harris into office by sheer force of will, and it’s working. People are being told that Donald Trump cannot win, that the popular tide of support for Kamala Harris is surging, it’s not, but the polls are starting to reflect a marked change. Christian, we live in dangerous times, a time of great deception, and your only way through all this is to stick deep within the pages of your King James Bible as events unfold. All this and end times news from around the world on the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast!