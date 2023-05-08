scabelum.com

Luis de Mugel de scabelum, charlará con el Doctor Iñigo Gómez Ojinaga médico genuino que se basa en la evidencia clínica, él ha desarrollado un forma de sanación energética y defiende un nuevo paradigma médico. Hablaremos de la caída del viejo paradigma y la construcción del nuevo(26 de abril 2023)
