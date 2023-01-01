The prophetic end times 2023-2024 related with Donald TRUMP and Israel

Two years after Betty White's passing Dec 31, 2021, the rapture and 7
years tribulation time frames
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vPcpZ-5_pOE&t=1s
Obama is in Charge not Joe Biden.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bkiO8CZ3ADQ
Prophetic dream about Creepy Joe Biden will pass away soon, that’s why Trump could back on the scene whether he will be in the office or not.
https://youtu.be/wQmx1UY6xWo
The prophecy about Nancy Pelosi step down has come to pass already
https://youtu.be/gVyfvUX5De8
