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Neil Miller, author of Critical Vaccine Studies and Director of ThinkTwice Global Vaccine Institute
Vaccine Choice Canada
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52 views • February 20, 2022
Medical Research Journalist and Director of Thinktwice Global Vaccine Institute, Neil Z. Miller has devoted the past 30 years to educating parents and health practitioners about vaccines, encouraging informed consent and non-mandatory laws.

Miller’s Review of Critical Vaccine Studies: www.vacbook.com

Website: http://thinktwice.com/

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To Support our Educational and Outreach Work and stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
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Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/

Check out VCC's 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates

HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy