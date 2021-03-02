Dems Viciously Target Conservative Media

As the One Party rule Democrats seek to turn Government committees into echo chambers of totalitarian scams. It isn't enough for the Democrats to control the government through shady voting practices. Now they are turning their tyrannical focus on total control of the media.



This unwavering propaganda machine is being championed by the likes of former CNN anchor Soldedad O'Brien. O'Brien's hypocrisy is on full display after she supported the Trump Russian collusion hoax and tweeted support for Jussie Smollett. But O'Brien self righteously has positioned herself to be an overlord of truth decay.



AT the center of the Democrat's truth gambit, Democratic Reps. Anna Eshoo and Jerry McNerney wrote a letter to the ceos of the country’s largest television providers, bullying them into purging Fox News, Newsmax and One America News Network from their cable lineups claiming that these networks promote “misinformation and conspiracy theories.” Constitutional Scholar Jonathan Turley weighed in on the clear violation of the Constitution.



We aren't even 2 months into the Democrat's control of power and they are already attempting to silence their critics by snuffing out what is left of free speech