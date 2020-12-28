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Planned Parenthood's Biggest Corporate Supporter is Backed by Central Bankers
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28 views • December 28, 2020
Just a quick video to share some interesting information I just discovered. Looks like the bankster family who has socially engineered the Great Reset/Lockdown 2020 invests heavily in ...depolulation.
Sources:
https://www.christianpost.com/voices/meet-the-biggest-planned-parenthood-supporter-in-corporate-america.html
https://newsroom.intel.com/news-releases/intel-launches-first-global-challenges-marks-new-era-shared-corporate-responsibility/
https://newsroom.intel.com/biographies/board-of-directors/
https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/INTC/holders?p=INTC
https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/MDT/holders?p=MDT
https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/SQ/holders?p=SQ
https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/BA/holders?p=BA
https://newsroom.intel.com/news-releases/intel-launches-first-global-challenges-marks-new-era-shared-corporate-responsibility/
https://www.populationconnectionaction.org/publications/reproductive-coercion/
All info shared here will be posted on our website.
Our website: www.APCT.NEWS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanPatr...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FlanaryK
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5fadac2d7646f5...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-346015
Sources:
https://www.christianpost.com/voices/meet-the-biggest-planned-parenthood-supporter-in-corporate-america.html
https://newsroom.intel.com/news-releases/intel-launches-first-global-challenges-marks-new-era-shared-corporate-responsibility/
https://newsroom.intel.com/biographies/board-of-directors/
https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/INTC/holders?p=INTC
https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/MDT/holders?p=MDT
https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/SQ/holders?p=SQ
https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/BA/holders?p=BA
https://newsroom.intel.com/news-releases/intel-launches-first-global-challenges-marks-new-era-shared-corporate-responsibility/
https://www.populationconnectionaction.org/publications/reproductive-coercion/
All info shared here will be posted on our website.
Our website: www.APCT.NEWS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanPatr...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FlanaryK
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5fadac2d7646f5...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-346015
Keywords
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