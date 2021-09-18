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Tyranny RISES In Paris! - FALSE FLAG IMMINENT As Millions Stand Up!
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666 views • September 18, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground in Paris, France on the state of tyranny and the use of false flags to ensure the utmost control of the populace via fear and desperation.
In 2019, we reported in front of the Cathedral Notre Dame one month after it was mostly destroyed by fire. Many questions have been raised as to how the fire was started, however, people largely stopped talking about it. The nearly 1,000 year old building still sits in ruin 2 and a half years later.
The fire happened during the massive yellow vest protests and helped to bring them to an end despite the continued desperation of the people.
Many believe it was a false flag to stifle the growing uprising.
Now, two and a half years later, it appears the uprising is kicking off again with the enforcement of insane tyrannical medical policies including the destructive and dangerous "Pass Sanitaire."
With the uprising growing again, it is likely we will see another false flag to keep people on their knees.
In this video, we break down what it's like on the ground in Paris and why we may be in the kindling of a worldwide war.
Stay tuned for our videos from all over Europe!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground in Paris, France on the state of tyranny and the use of false flags to ensure the utmost control of the populace via fear and desperation.
In 2019, we reported in front of the Cathedral Notre Dame one month after it was mostly destroyed by fire. Many questions have been raised as to how the fire was started, however, people largely stopped talking about it. The nearly 1,000 year old building still sits in ruin 2 and a half years later.
The fire happened during the massive yellow vest protests and helped to bring them to an end despite the continued desperation of the people.
Many believe it was a false flag to stifle the growing uprising.
Now, two and a half years later, it appears the uprising is kicking off again with the enforcement of insane tyrannical medical policies including the destructive and dangerous "Pass Sanitaire."
With the uprising growing again, it is likely we will see another false flag to keep people on their knees.
In this video, we break down what it's like on the ground in Paris and why we may be in the kindling of a worldwide war.
Stay tuned for our videos from all over Europe!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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