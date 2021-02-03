© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: Democrats Move Forward With Impeachment Of Donald Trump And Insurrection Against America
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • February 03, 2021
It’s Groundhog Day in America and it’s Groundhog day in our hearts and minds, trapped in an inescapable reality of Democrat deception and double standard and media distortion of reality. Owen Shroyer circles back on the driving force to bring the insurrection narrative home of 5 dead on January 6th showing how this narrative doesn’t fit when investigating the details. The battle for control and will of the Republican Party is on with swampers standing up for Liz Chaney and younger Republicans going against her. Another day passes without a Joe Biden sighting. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.