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Force injecting disable people Los Angeles Police Department Launches "Operation Home Bound"
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130 views • May 24, 2021
There is videos popping up showing Los Angeles police department performing forced vaccinations on mentally retarded people, disabled people and homeless people against their will. The Los Angeles police department is committing crimes against humanity and the social media networks are censoring it.
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