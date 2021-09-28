© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Astrid Stuckelberger dénonce la catastrophe vaccinale !
Follow
0
Share
Report
44 views • September 28, 2021
Dr Astrid Stuckelberger dénonce la catastrophe vaccinale.
Elle a dit : On a découvert de l'oxyde de graphène en nanoparticules dans les fioles de vaccins expérimentales
L’oxyde de graphène est un produit toxique qui favorise la coagulation du sang et génère des thromboses dans l’organisme.
Écoutez la suite c'est terrifiant...
Source vidéo : HocineLeDZ
https://rumble.com/vmzz0b-dr-astrid-stuckelberger-dnonce-la-catastrophe-vaccinale-.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Elle a dit : On a découvert de l'oxyde de graphène en nanoparticules dans les fioles de vaccins expérimentales
L’oxyde de graphène est un produit toxique qui favorise la coagulation du sang et génère des thromboses dans l’organisme.
Écoutez la suite c'est terrifiant...
Source vidéo : HocineLeDZ
https://rumble.com/vmzz0b-dr-astrid-stuckelberger-dnonce-la-catastrophe-vaccinale-.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.