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COVID-19 HIV INSERTS: A Lab-made Bioweapon, Earth Change Update, and More: 11.29.2020
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1826 views • November 29, 2020
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Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
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"COVID-19 HIV INSERTS - Unnatural Inserts in the Genome Sequence"
Submitted by Karen
COVID-19 HIV INSERTS
RETRACTED RESEARCH PAPER
Unnatural Inserts in the Genome Sequence
November 29, 2020
by Luis B. Vega
[email protected]
www.PostScripts.org
The purpose of this study is to review an example of the various write-ups already made that insinuate the fact that according to the discoverer of the HIV virus back in 1983, Dr. Luc Montagnier, the COVID-19 has at least 4 HIV coded inserts that do not occur naturally and therefore that the COVID-19 virus was man-made. He specifically stated that, ‘HIV RNA fragments are believed to have been found in the SARS-CoV-2 Genome.’ One particular article of this most compelling assertion came from Robert Miller who first published his findings on April 16, 2020 and then reviewed by Gilmore Health later on.
http://www.fivedoves.com/letters/nov2020/luisv1129.htm
--
11/28/2020 -- Massive 50,000ft. high Volcanic blast DIRECTLY @ TODAYS WARNED AREA - Lewotolo Volcano
https://youtu.be/USpYn6ks53Y
--
A huge glowing ball flew over Japan
https://earth-chronicles.com/space/a-huge-glowing-ball-flew-over-japan.html
--
Is the rift opening up in Tanzania? State of panic as soils are liquefying and swallowing homes in Dar es Salaam
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/soil-liquefaction-tanzania-dar-es-salaam-video-pictures.html
--
An Extraordinary Winter in the Polar North
https://eos.org/research-spotlights/an-extraordinary-winter-in-the-polar-north
--
Iran newspaper: Strike Haifa if Israel killed scientist
https://apnews.com/article/tehran-newspapers-iran-israel-fbc89e454c5f4dd9e47853b4d0bcfc1a
--
U.S. Sends Air Craft Carrier To Persian Gulf As Iran Vows Retaliation For Killing Of Scientist
https://www.worthynews.com/54473-u-s-sends-air-craft-carrier-to-persian-gulf-as-iran-vows-retaliation-for-killing-of-scientist
--
Grocery Store Closures, Unemployment, and Evictions Are Signs of an Impending Economic Crash
https://needtoknow.news/2020/11/grocery-store-closures-unemployment-and-evictions-are-signs-of-an-impending-economic-crash
--
The Latest: Researchers urge Arizona shutdown, mask mandate
https://apnews.com/article/health-south-korea-seoul-coronavirus-pandemic-economy-373234e3d672023d98184a10fc98692e
--
Turkey’s new virus figures confirm experts’ worst fears
https://apnews.com/article/turkey-europe-coronavirus-pandemic-recep-tayyip-erdogan-07b8e18fa2268b847e84cd9702e9a895
--
Dr. Campbell Covid Update
https://youtu.be/9C2KH3Xt3W0
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
"COVID-19 HIV INSERTS - Unnatural Inserts in the Genome Sequence"
Submitted by Karen
COVID-19 HIV INSERTS
RETRACTED RESEARCH PAPER
Unnatural Inserts in the Genome Sequence
November 29, 2020
by Luis B. Vega
[email protected]
www.PostScripts.org
The purpose of this study is to review an example of the various write-ups already made that insinuate the fact that according to the discoverer of the HIV virus back in 1983, Dr. Luc Montagnier, the COVID-19 has at least 4 HIV coded inserts that do not occur naturally and therefore that the COVID-19 virus was man-made. He specifically stated that, ‘HIV RNA fragments are believed to have been found in the SARS-CoV-2 Genome.’ One particular article of this most compelling assertion came from Robert Miller who first published his findings on April 16, 2020 and then reviewed by Gilmore Health later on.
http://www.fivedoves.com/letters/nov2020/luisv1129.htm
--
11/28/2020 -- Massive 50,000ft. high Volcanic blast DIRECTLY @ TODAYS WARNED AREA - Lewotolo Volcano
https://youtu.be/USpYn6ks53Y
--
A huge glowing ball flew over Japan
https://earth-chronicles.com/space/a-huge-glowing-ball-flew-over-japan.html
--
Is the rift opening up in Tanzania? State of panic as soils are liquefying and swallowing homes in Dar es Salaam
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/soil-liquefaction-tanzania-dar-es-salaam-video-pictures.html
--
An Extraordinary Winter in the Polar North
https://eos.org/research-spotlights/an-extraordinary-winter-in-the-polar-north
--
Iran newspaper: Strike Haifa if Israel killed scientist
https://apnews.com/article/tehran-newspapers-iran-israel-fbc89e454c5f4dd9e47853b4d0bcfc1a
--
U.S. Sends Air Craft Carrier To Persian Gulf As Iran Vows Retaliation For Killing Of Scientist
https://www.worthynews.com/54473-u-s-sends-air-craft-carrier-to-persian-gulf-as-iran-vows-retaliation-for-killing-of-scientist
--
Grocery Store Closures, Unemployment, and Evictions Are Signs of an Impending Economic Crash
https://needtoknow.news/2020/11/grocery-store-closures-unemployment-and-evictions-are-signs-of-an-impending-economic-crash
--
The Latest: Researchers urge Arizona shutdown, mask mandate
https://apnews.com/article/health-south-korea-seoul-coronavirus-pandemic-economy-373234e3d672023d98184a10fc98692e
--
Turkey’s new virus figures confirm experts’ worst fears
https://apnews.com/article/turkey-europe-coronavirus-pandemic-recep-tayyip-erdogan-07b8e18fa2268b847e84cd9702e9a895
--
Dr. Campbell Covid Update
https://youtu.be/9C2KH3Xt3W0
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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