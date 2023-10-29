Those Who Examine Christ Jesus-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-OCT 29 2023

When The Multitudes or the Followers of Christ or the Twelve Disciples Encountered Something Unexpected In Jesus Ministry, They Deserted Him. When He Was Examined By People From Herod to Pilate, None of Them Could Find Any Fault In Him. We Need to Take Responsibility for Our Choices: Like the Thief on the Cross, Receive the Word of God -- Decide To Not Die As a Fool.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.