Those Who Examine Christ Jesus-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-OCT 29 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Published Yesterday

When The Multitudes or the Followers of Christ or the Twelve Disciples Encountered Something Unexpected In Jesus Ministry, They Deserted Him. When He Was Examined By People From Herod to Pilate, None of Them Could Find Any Fault In Him. We Need to Take Responsibility for Our Choices: Like the Thief on the Cross, Receive the Word of God -- Decide To Not Die As a Fool.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

