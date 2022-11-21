Climate Realism by Paul Burgess, Winter is coming! NET ZERO HAS TO BE DROPPED.
https://rumble.com/v1w5qv0-climate-realism-by-paul-burgess-winter-is-coming-net-zero-has-to-be-dropped.html
Original Source:-
https://youtu.be/3PgqyC2FD4Q
Here I explore how our incredibly bad our energy policy has led to possible power cuts this winter. The problem cannot be blamed on the Ukraine war and I show why. I also look into the madness of COP 27 and how we are truly being deceived by all the mainstream political parties. Please share as widely as possible. As always I anwer any questions in the comments.
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".
Global Warming, Global Warming Debunked, Climate Reality
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.