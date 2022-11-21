Create New Account
Climate Realism by Paul Burgess, Winter is coming! NET ZERO HAS TO BE DROPPED.
Dune Drifter
Here I explore how our incredibly bad our energy policy has led to possible power cuts this winter. The problem cannot be blamed on the Ukraine war and I show why. I also look into the madness of COP 27 and how we are truly being deceived by all the mainstream political parties. Please share as widely as possible. As always I anwer any questions in the comments.


