Episode 126: The Truth About The Coronavirus CON With Clay Clark - 8 Points We ALL Need To Know

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Helping us with that, host Michele Swinick sits down with Clay Clark, the author of "Fear Unmasked", the book that gives you the essential information you need to know about the Coronavirus, the government shutdown, and the media which is perpetuating the hysteria. Clay shares with us some juicy facts that can help us understand the current pandemic while anchoring on the Christian faith.
Join in on this episode as Michele and Clay kick-start the Coronavirus TRUTH Crew that can help us Flatten The Fear, ReOpen America and get back to normal again!
🎧 LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE OR READ THE BLOG 👇
https://everythinghometalkshow.com/126-the-truth-about-the-coronavirus-con-with-clay-clark-author-of-fear-unmasked
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🌟 CORONAVIRUS FACTS THAT MATTER 🌟
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🌟 MASKS: "NO EVIDENCE" THEY STOP TRANSMISSION OF THE FLU 🌟
https://twitter.com/jsolomonReports/status/1312745546524827648?s=20
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