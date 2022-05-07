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https://africacdc.org/disease/marburg-virus-disease-mvd/
Revelation 16:2
King James Version
2 And the first went, and poured out his vial upon the earth; and there fell a noisome and grievous sore upon the men which had the mark of the beast, and upon them which worshipped his image.
Mirrored - Ja De