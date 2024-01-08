Gaza humanitarian crisis UN warns risk of famine increasing every day (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-
https://youtu.be/bGZ4Yy-iS9g?si=Ylz8f8p_aqIhwxBh
8 Jan 2024 #HumanRightsWatch #UnitedNations #Gaza
The UN says one in four people in Gaza are starving
And 90% of families in some areas are lucky if they eat once a day.
International agencies accuse Israel of using food as a weapon of war.
Israel has partially blamed UN agencies for the shortfall in food and medicine getting into Gaza.
The UN says that is a baseless lie and accuses Israel of continuously restricting the entry of all supplies including food, water, medicine and fuel.
The UN says in the last week of December, food assistance in Gaza only reached 8% of people in need and now the risk of famine in the Palestinian territory is increasing by the day.
Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford reports on the hunger crisis facing Gaza.
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraenglish/
Download AJE Mobile App: https://aje.io/AJEMobile
#HumanRightsWatch #UnitedNations #Gaza #GazaHumanitarianCrisis #Starvation #GazaStarvation #Israel #GazaWar #IsraelHamasWar #IsraelGazaWar #GazaShortages #GazaAid #GazaFamine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.