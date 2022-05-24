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Highlights from the Lowlifes at the World Economic Forum Convention & Elections
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63 views • May 24, 2022
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BREAKING: Kash Patel drops NUKE on Biden Admin - Announces who is going to PRISON next
https://rumble.com/v15x9xj-breaking-kash-patel-drops-nuke-on-biden-admin-announces-who-is-going-to-pri.html
Rebel News’ Avi Yemeni Asks Microsoft’s President Why He is Wearing a UN Pin at Davos
https://rumble.com/v15wu54-rebel-news-avi-yemeni-asks-microsofts-president-why-he-is-wearing-a-un-pin-.html
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
Bush Assassination Plot Revealed In FBI Warrant - Outraged Ted Cruz Demands "Secure The Border NOW"
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ted-cruz-demands-secure-border-now-after-bush-assassination-plot-revealed
UNN
https://t.me/UnityNewsNetwork
Richard Citizen Journalist
https://t.me/richardcitizenjournalist
Woke Societies
https://t.me/WokeSocieties
Democrat Stacey Abrams Complains About Record Early Voting in Georgia Primary: “We Know That Increased Turnout Has Nothing to do with Suppression” (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/democrat-stacey-abrams-complains-record-early-voting-georgia-primary-know-increased-turnout-nothing-suppression-video/
Wow. Stuart Varney Lectures President Trump on Moving on from Stolen Election – “Republicans Don’t Want You to Look Back” (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/wow-stuart-varney-lectures-president-trump-moving-stolen-election-republicans-dont-want-look-back-video/
BREAKING BIG: Michigan Board of Elections Tosses Top Republican Candidates from Governor’s Race Including James Craig and Perry Johnson – Claim They Did Not Turn in Enough Valid Signatures…UPDATE: MUCH MORE COMING
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/huge-michigan-board-elections-tosses-top-republican-candidates-governors-race-including-james-craig-perry-johnson-claim-not-turn-enough-valid-signatures/
SHOCKING GEORGIA ELECTION CRIMES UNCOVERED: 1.7 Million Ballot Images Illegally Destroyed – Video Monitoring Missing for 181,000 Drop Box Ballots
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/shocking-georgia-election-crimes-uncovered-2-1-million-ballot-images-illegally-destroyed-181000-ballots-missing-dropbox-videos/
ULTRA Pepe Lives Matter
https://t.me/PepeMatter
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/palbulletin-telegram-posts/
https://t.me/palbulletin
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
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Credits:
BREAKING: Kash Patel drops NUKE on Biden Admin - Announces who is going to PRISON next
https://rumble.com/v15x9xj-breaking-kash-patel-drops-nuke-on-biden-admin-announces-who-is-going-to-pri.html
Rebel News’ Avi Yemeni Asks Microsoft’s President Why He is Wearing a UN Pin at Davos
https://rumble.com/v15wu54-rebel-news-avi-yemeni-asks-microsofts-president-why-he-is-wearing-a-un-pin-.html
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
Bush Assassination Plot Revealed In FBI Warrant - Outraged Ted Cruz Demands "Secure The Border NOW"
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ted-cruz-demands-secure-border-now-after-bush-assassination-plot-revealed
UNN
https://t.me/UnityNewsNetwork
Richard Citizen Journalist
https://t.me/richardcitizenjournalist
Woke Societies
https://t.me/WokeSocieties
Democrat Stacey Abrams Complains About Record Early Voting in Georgia Primary: “We Know That Increased Turnout Has Nothing to do with Suppression” (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/democrat-stacey-abrams-complains-record-early-voting-georgia-primary-know-increased-turnout-nothing-suppression-video/
Wow. Stuart Varney Lectures President Trump on Moving on from Stolen Election – “Republicans Don’t Want You to Look Back” (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/wow-stuart-varney-lectures-president-trump-moving-stolen-election-republicans-dont-want-look-back-video/
BREAKING BIG: Michigan Board of Elections Tosses Top Republican Candidates from Governor’s Race Including James Craig and Perry Johnson – Claim They Did Not Turn in Enough Valid Signatures…UPDATE: MUCH MORE COMING
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/huge-michigan-board-elections-tosses-top-republican-candidates-governors-race-including-james-craig-perry-johnson-claim-not-turn-enough-valid-signatures/
SHOCKING GEORGIA ELECTION CRIMES UNCOVERED: 1.7 Million Ballot Images Illegally Destroyed – Video Monitoring Missing for 181,000 Drop Box Ballots
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/shocking-georgia-election-crimes-uncovered-2-1-million-ballot-images-illegally-destroyed-181000-ballots-missing-dropbox-videos/
ULTRA Pepe Lives Matter
https://t.me/PepeMatter
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