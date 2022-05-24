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Highlights from the Lowlifes at the World Economic Forum Convention & Elections
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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63 views • May 24, 2022
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BREAKING: Kash Patel drops NUKE on Biden Admin - Announces who is going to PRISON next
https://rumble.com/v15x9xj-breaking-kash-patel-drops-nuke-on-biden-admin-announces-who-is-going-to-pri.html

Rebel News’ Avi Yemeni Asks Microsoft’s President Why He is Wearing a UN Pin at Davos
https://rumble.com/v15wu54-rebel-news-avi-yemeni-asks-microsofts-president-why-he-is-wearing-a-un-pin-.html

Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews

Bush Assassination Plot Revealed In FBI Warrant - Outraged Ted Cruz Demands "Secure The Border NOW"
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ted-cruz-demands-secure-border-now-after-bush-assassination-plot-revealed

UNN
https://t.me/UnityNewsNetwork

Richard Citizen Journalist
https://t.me/richardcitizenjournalist

Woke Societies
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Democrat Stacey Abrams Complains About Record Early Voting in Georgia Primary: “We Know That Increased Turnout Has Nothing to do with Suppression” (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/democrat-stacey-abrams-complains-record-early-voting-georgia-primary-know-increased-turnout-nothing-suppression-video/

Wow. Stuart Varney Lectures President Trump on Moving on from Stolen Election – “Republicans Don’t Want You to Look Back” (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/wow-stuart-varney-lectures-president-trump-moving-stolen-election-republicans-dont-want-look-back-video/

BREAKING BIG: Michigan Board of Elections Tosses Top Republican Candidates from Governor’s Race Including James Craig and Perry Johnson – Claim They Did Not Turn in Enough Valid Signatures…UPDATE: MUCH MORE COMING
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/huge-michigan-board-elections-tosses-top-republican-candidates-governors-race-including-james-craig-perry-johnson-claim-not-turn-enough-valid-signatures/

SHOCKING GEORGIA ELECTION CRIMES UNCOVERED: 1.7 Million Ballot Images Illegally Destroyed – Video Monitoring Missing for 181,000 Drop Box Ballots
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/shocking-georgia-election-crimes-uncovered-2-1-million-ballot-images-illegally-destroyed-181000-ballots-missing-dropbox-videos/

ULTRA Pepe Lives Matter
https://t.me/PepeMatter
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newsdemocratspoliticselectionconservativeglobalistsmagarepublicandavosgeorge-soroswefworld-economic-forum
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