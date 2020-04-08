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ΑΝΑΤΡΙΧΙΛΕΣ! ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟΝ ΑΛΕΞΗ ΤΣΙΠΡΑ ΝΑ ΜΕΤΑΛΛΑΣΣΕΤΑΙ ΣΕ ΕΡΠΕΤΟ, Ε.Ρ.Τ. Tv
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58694 views • April 08, 2020
Απίστευτο κι όμως αληθινό: 1)ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας προσπαθεί να κρύψει το προσωπό του που μεταλλάσσεται { ΜΑΤΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΟΜΑ ΦΙΔΙΟΥ) γυρίζοντας πλάτη στην κάμερα της κρατικής τηλεόρασης !
2)ΕΒΑΛΑΝ ΚΟΥΚΛΕΣ ΚΟΚΑΛΙΝΕΣ ΝΑ ΠΑΡΙΣΤΑΝΟΥΝ ΕΤΟΙΜΟΘΑΝΑΤΑ ΘΥΜΑΤΑ ΑΠΟ ΚΟΡΩΝΑ ΙΟ ΣΤΙΣ ΕΝΤΑΤΙΚΕΣ ΤΩΝ Η.Π.Α!
3)Η ΜΑΣΟΝΙΑ ΣΤΗΝ ΠΑΠΙΚΗ ΕΚΚΛΗΣΙΑ ΚΙ Ο ΣΑΤΑΝΙΣΤΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΣ
2)ΕΒΑΛΑΝ ΚΟΥΚΛΕΣ ΚΟΚΑΛΙΝΕΣ ΝΑ ΠΑΡΙΣΤΑΝΟΥΝ ΕΤΟΙΜΟΘΑΝΑΤΑ ΘΥΜΑΤΑ ΑΠΟ ΚΟΡΩΝΑ ΙΟ ΣΤΙΣ ΕΝΤΑΤΙΚΕΣ ΤΩΝ Η.Π.Α!
3)Η ΜΑΣΟΝΙΑ ΣΤΗΝ ΠΑΠΙΚΗ ΕΚΚΛΗΣΙΑ ΚΙ Ο ΣΑΤΑΝΙΣΤΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΣ
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