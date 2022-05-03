TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. May 1st. "May Day, MAY DAY! 1st hour.

A most powerful profound analysis of current events...

Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 1st hr. (1 May 2022)

Prof Fetzer, with Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seeliger.

Putin may announce on 9 May (Victory Day over Nazi Germany) that he is declaring all out war on Ukraine,

But it is at least equally likely that he will declare victory, since the Russian forces appear to be wiping up the Ukrainian centers..

The West is making far too many indications it wants to wage a proxy war against Russia, where Russia has warned it will use its weapons should there be intervention by the West--and we know he is talking about nuclear, not conventional.

A brainless Republican from Illinois, Adam Kinzinger, demonstrates his colossal stupidity by introducing a bill to send US forces into Ukraine were Putin to use chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons--which, of course, sets up the Ukrainans for a false flag, especially since the determination is to be made by the President alone (no evidence or investigation required).

Stunning!

And now the White House plans to steal assets from Russian oligarchs and send it to Ukraine, which is one more violation of international law (but who's counting?).



The West is sending massive shipments of arms but making no effort to negotiate, which reinforces the conclusion that this is now not about saving Ukraine but about hurting Russia, which US authorities are openly admitting.



Pelosi has even made a trip to Kiev to kiss Zeliknsky's ass.

What a pathetic performance by a once great nation!

And even Noam Chomsky has given up on today's Democrats as the war-mongering party.