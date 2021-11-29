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UN 'Climate' Summit: Boosting China & CO2, Hurting US
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50 views • November 29, 2021
The United Nations COP26 "climate" summit in Glasgow this month was a huge boon for Communist China but devastating to the United States, and ironically will likely end up increasing CO2 because the deal will shift more production to China, where CO2 emissions are far higher than in America, warned The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Under the deal, Biden and other Western leaders vowed to make their nations more dependent on China, too. All of this suggests that these leaders do not even believe the hypothesis underpinning the summit: the idea that CO2 is bad for the planet and is causing dangerous climate changes.
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