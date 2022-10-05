Ep 14 Part 1 - William S. Harris, PhD, FAHA, FA, SN "Omega-3’s A to Z"

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Dr. Harris is an internationally recognized expert on omega-3 fatty acids and how they can benefit patients with heart disease. Dr. Harris is a Professor in the Department of Medicine in the Sanford School of Medicine at the University of South Dakota and the President and CEO of OmegaQuant.