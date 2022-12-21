Create New Account
American College Student: Use Word of Mouth and Social Media To Spread Truth Against Communism
2 views
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/608691

摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/19/2022 Siena, a 19-year-old college student in Southern California, shares how to spread the truth against communism: word of mouth and social media. It is so hard, so tempting to give in sometimes, but do not give in.

