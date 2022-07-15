Follow The Science™

Vaxxes & Kids: What You Should Know

* Remember when only the unjabbed got sick?

* Walensky: only the unvaxxed carry the virus.

* “Extremely weak, inconclusive data”.

* What’s being said inside America’s health agencies.

* People who made false claims have even more power than ever.

* Doctors aren’t allowed to speak up about inconclusive toddler COVID vax data.





The full segment — plus accompanying interview with Dr. Marty Makary — is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309557894112

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309557805112





• U.S. Public Health Agencies Aren't Following The Science

https://www.commonsense.news/p/us-public-health-agencies-arent-following

