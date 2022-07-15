Follow The Science™

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Vaxxes & Kids: What You Should Know
* Remember when only the unjabbed got sick?
* Walensky: only the unvaxxed carry the virus.
* “Extremely weak, inconclusive data”.
* What’s being said inside America’s health agencies.
* People who made false claims have even more power than ever.
* Doctors aren’t allowed to speak up about inconclusive toddler COVID vax data.
The full segment — plus accompanying interview with Dr. Marty Makary — is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 July 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309557894112
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309557805112
• U.S. Public Health Agencies Aren't Following The Science
https://www.commonsense.news/p/us-public-health-agencies-arent-following