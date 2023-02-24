China's COLLAPSE is IMMINENT! - Feb 22, 2023 RARE FOOTAGE of mine disaster

This is VERY DIFFICULT footage to find - as almost ALL the mainstream media channels are HIDING the full footage - showing the EXACT number of vehicles that were buried within just a few seconds.

This is a SEQUENTIAL video showing 1 second increment INCREASES, in the footage of the collapse. There are 10 clips, ranging from 1 - 10 seconds in length, followed by the WIDE view footage of the entire site.

The February 22, 2023 coal mine collapse in Alxa League, Inner Mongolia, China. A 180 m slope collapsed, burying at least 52 workers. This is what happens when greedy chinese mine owners want to dig deep into a coal deposit, while making the SIDES of the open pit mine even STEEPER - instead of maintaining a SAFE angle of grade, on the sides of the pit. With this GREEDY approach to mining, where there is NO consideration of the RISK the miners are being subjected to - the walls become so STEEP, that the weight of the soil simply collapses the walls.

February 22, 2023 Xinjing Coal Mine collapse in Alxa League, Inner Mongolia, China