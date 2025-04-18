Concussions Part 1 Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:16 - What kind of problems could result from 2 closely sustained skull fractures and one with neck injury in a 12-year-old? And what might a future outlook be?

00:05:23 - How can we improve concussion-based sound & light issues?

00:08:05 - It's so hard to find outstanding chiropractic care for PCS. Doing hyperbaric chamber & regular adjustments, but symptoms persist after the fall about a month ago. We continue to pray. Any thoughts on how to best heal the soft tissues of the neck? Things we could do at home to help support healing?

00:12:11 - I am a patrol officer. I have responded to crashes where you know they have had a major blow, but they deny injury or medical assessment. Can you teach some non-contact ways to have a vehicle occupant check to see if they are concussed? We have to train in autism, stop the bleed, etc., but crashes are more frequent for us.

00:15:50 - After languishing for 2 years with what I was told was post-concussion syndrome, I finally drove down to Huntington Beach. Two adjustments later, I went for a walk on the beach, and all symptoms were gone. His diagnosis was correct. Due to a 100% loss of curvature in my cervical spine, I was receiving an altered signal to my cerebellum from my spine. I just needed to get some curvature back.





