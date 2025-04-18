Concussions Part 1 Q&R (Timestamps Below)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
00:00:16 - What kind of problems could result from 2 closely sustained skull fractures and one with neck injury in a 12-year-old? And what might a future outlook be?
00:05:23 - How can we improve concussion-based sound & light issues?
00:08:05 - It's so hard to find outstanding chiropractic care for PCS. Doing hyperbaric chamber & regular adjustments, but symptoms persist after the fall about a month ago. We continue to pray. Any thoughts on how to best heal the soft tissues of the neck? Things we could do at home to help support healing?
00:12:11 - I am a patrol officer. I have responded to crashes where you know they have had a major blow, but they deny injury or medical assessment. Can you teach some non-contact ways to have a vehicle occupant check to see if they are concussed? We have to train in autism, stop the bleed, etc., but crashes are more frequent for us.
00:15:50 - After languishing for 2 years with what I was told was post-concussion syndrome, I finally drove down to Huntington Beach. Two adjustments later, I went for a walk on the beach, and all symptoms were gone. His diagnosis was correct. Due to a 100% loss of curvature in my cervical spine, I was receiving an altered signal to my cerebellum from my spine. I just needed to get some curvature back.
Dr. B VIP website: https://www.drbvip.com/
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnBergmanDC
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnbergman/
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@DrJohnBergman:1
Dr. B’s Facebook Fanpage
https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/
Dr. B’s Website
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@dr.bergmandc
https://www.instagram.com/drjohnbergman/
Apple Podcast
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-john-bergman-d-c/id1698300636
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JxL2dglseqZVGnEhBKLwB
Contact Dr. B's Office to schedule your appointment!
Call: (1) 714-962-5891
HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:
18582 Beach Blvd #22,
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
http://bergmanchiropractic.com
Office Hours:
Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM
Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM
Fri - Sun Closed
Public Holidays Closed
MEXICO CLINIC:
Grand Hotel Tijuana
4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico
https://www.holisticcare.com/corrective-chiropractic/
Office Hours:
Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM
Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Sun Closed
Public Holidays Closed
American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:
Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:
https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/
For Media and Business Inquires contact:
#holistichealing #crash #head #pain #health