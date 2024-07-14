This Saint News 7/14/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!
If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt
This week: Breaking: President Trump has been shot! I will show you what I know. Also, we are gonna tap in with this immigration thing for a minute and see how the newcomers are getting along. Then we're gonna talk about Israel's Hannibal Directive which was in effect on October 7th. And of all the things to have a dark rabbit hole I'll bet you didn't figure on emojis. We're staying up to date with the headlines and some X Files and we'll round it out with a few Top Stories and as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.
#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews
Trump Shooting Witness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8EqVzRlPlBw
The Demonic Truth Behind Emojis
https://www.youtube.com/watchv=Nmg9D7c4iEc&list=PLSB_QyIupFmHMBO9CZrMhlpYGOnwbWNdq&index=2
Hannibal Directive
https://x.com/Truth_InMedia/status/1810675316261838968