More Lies Out Of FedGov, And A Few More Weapons Tips For Newbies

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Fedgov will lie about anything-from nutrition to the economy to deadly mrna gene altering clot shots. Go bags for 20 million people fleeing nuclear fallout? Really? Plus a few more thoughts regarding building a TEOTWAKI battery for those that are new to prepping. Take care and God bless you.