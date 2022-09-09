14 Commuting Life Hacks 🚗 For increasing productivity and beating stress

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A Lifehacker.com article estimates that the costs of just a 40-minute each-way commute, multiplied over 10 years, will cost you at least $60,000 of wealth and 1.3 work years worth of time. Yikes!
Considering its immense cost could commuting be what’s holding you back from living limitlessly? Here are 13 life hacks for minimizing time spent commuting or at least making it more productive and less stressful.
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/life-hacks/52-commuting-lifehacks