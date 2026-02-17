THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 91: Uncertain Times

Greek philosophers influenced the world in their quest to explain life, eternity, and the spirit world. The teachings of Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, and Epicurus would permeate Judean culture.

The Hellenization that occurred after Alexander’s death among the Syrians, Samaritans, Ammonites, and Moabites molded them into Greek clones. The Jewish priestly leadership resisted the Greek culture, but a new generation ignored history and what happened when their ancestors pursued other gods, and pressure mounted for the priests to Hellenize.

Kings in the past preferred to have taxes collected by local people. Joseph Tobiah was a descendant of the infamous Tobiah from the days of Nehemiah. He obtained the right to be a tax collector, agreeing to pay a certain amount to the king, but there was no restriction as to how much he could amass and his family became very wealthy stealing from the common people.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1892.pdf

RLJ-1892 -- DECEMBER 25, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



