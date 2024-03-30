Unstoppable Food Episode 8 - Fodder, Fertilizer, Closed Loop Bunny System

💵 Please support our sponsors

RedPill Living

Unstoppable Food Edibles & More Plant Store

https://www.redpillliving.com/UnstoppableFood





In the realm of homesteading, the Closed Loop Bunny System is a prime example of an efficient and interconnected setup. This system revolves around the use of fodder, typically fresh grass or hay, as the primary food source for the rabbits. In return, these rabbits produce manure, which acts as a natural fertilizer for the plants. These plants, grown using this fertilizer, then provide the fodder for the rabbits, thus creating a cyclical process. This system embodies the principles of resourcefulness and waste reduction, promoting a thriving, sustainable homestead.





VanMan's Miracle Tooth Powder

www.RedPillLiving.com/VanMans





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.

✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate





———————————————————————





FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.

✅ https://redpillliving.com/sleep





———————————————————————





For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/news





———————————————————————





Follow on Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@REALDUSTINNEMOS





Also follow us at Gab

https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork





Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat





———————————————————————





💵 Please support our sponsors:





Protect yourself by buying gold;

Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold





Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.





If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.





"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."