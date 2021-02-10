© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Counter Terrorism is Out; Cyber Warfare is In: The Future of War in The Current Modern Era and Beyond
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • February 10, 2021
Can we ever truly prepare ourselves for the next war? How can new technological advancements be effectively countered when the next technology is always just around the bend? David Olney, Defence and Security Studies Expert and Associate Lecturer of Politics and International Relations (POLIR) at the University of Adelaide sheds light on the stakes and the everchanging nature of modern warfare.
Listen to learn about:
Sociological perspectives on war in the modern age
The evolution of counter terrorism strategies
Philosophies of violence and civil-military relations theory
Post-9/11 conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan changed the definition of modern war across the entire world. Can a professional, ethical modern military ever prevail in counter terrorism measures when faced with the opposition of lawless terrorist organizations? How does the growing prevalence of ultra-violence in conventional warfare affect the already crippling rate of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and moral injury in today’s soldiers?
World powers like China and Russia continue to abandon direct physical conflict in favor of heavily investing in cyber warfare, intelligence tactics, economic warfare, and operations other than war. Private security companies are now fulfilling traditional military roles across the globe, creating a system of violence for hire and inviting the dodging of accountability. Is this bound to become the way of the future?
We are living on a planet where vital resources become more limited each and every day. War over the remaining resources is inevitable, but that war will not necessarily look the way war has ever looked in the past. Strategy and applied critical thinking now prevail over brute force. Can the world’s main military forces adjust accordingly? David shares his knowledgeable insights on the past, present, and future of war and its effects on military members, civilians, and civil-military relations.
For more information visit https://davidolney.com.au/
Available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/2Os0myK
Listen to learn about:
Sociological perspectives on war in the modern age
The evolution of counter terrorism strategies
Philosophies of violence and civil-military relations theory
Post-9/11 conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan changed the definition of modern war across the entire world. Can a professional, ethical modern military ever prevail in counter terrorism measures when faced with the opposition of lawless terrorist organizations? How does the growing prevalence of ultra-violence in conventional warfare affect the already crippling rate of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and moral injury in today’s soldiers?
World powers like China and Russia continue to abandon direct physical conflict in favor of heavily investing in cyber warfare, intelligence tactics, economic warfare, and operations other than war. Private security companies are now fulfilling traditional military roles across the globe, creating a system of violence for hire and inviting the dodging of accountability. Is this bound to become the way of the future?
We are living on a planet where vital resources become more limited each and every day. War over the remaining resources is inevitable, but that war will not necessarily look the way war has ever looked in the past. Strategy and applied critical thinking now prevail over brute force. Can the world’s main military forces adjust accordingly? David shares his knowledgeable insights on the past, present, and future of war and its effects on military members, civilians, and civil-military relations.
For more information visit https://davidolney.com.au/
Available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/2Os0myK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.